Services
Pierschbacher Funeral Home
104 S. Washington
Lacona, IA 50139
(641) 534-9957
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Pierschbacher Funeral Home
104 S. Washington
Lacona, IA 50139
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Pierschbacher Funeral Home
104 S. Washington
Lacona, IA 50139
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim Scott


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jim Scott Obituary
Jim Scott

Lacona - Jim Scott, 74, passed away December 8, 2019.

James G. Scott was born November 20, 1945 to Gail and Louise (Corder) Scott in Iowa City, Iowa. Jim was raised alongside his sisters, Holly and Marsha. During his childhood, Jim's family lived in Derby, Chariton, and Des Moines. Jim graduated from Southeast Warren High School in 1964.

From 1966 until 1971, Jim served in the Army Reserves. On August 26, 1967, Jim was united in marriage to Linda Rhoads. The couple was blessed with two children, Laura and Loren. They raised their children in Lacona, Iowa.

Jim worked for South Central Coop for twelve years before taking a job at the Hy-Vee Distribution Center in Chariton. He worked for Hy-Vee in the warehouses and as a truck driver for thirty-four years before retiring in 2011.

Jim loved spending time in the great outdoors. He enjoyed mushroom hunting, camping, fishing, boating, and water skiing. He was a handyman and was capable of fixing just about anything. Jim was also active in his community and enjoyed his time as an EMT on the Lacona Fire Department. Above all else, Jim enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, Ethan and Owen.

Jim is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda; children: Laura Scott and Loren (Cristy) Scott; grandchildren: Ethan and Owen; sisters: Holly (Darl) Demichelis and Marsha Van Gundy; along with many relatives and friends.

Family received friends Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m., with a memorial service at 6:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Lacona. Memorials may be made to EveryStep Hospice of Knoxville or the Lacona Fire Department.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -