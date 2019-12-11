|
Jim Scott
Lacona - Jim Scott, 74, passed away December 8, 2019.
James G. Scott was born November 20, 1945 to Gail and Louise (Corder) Scott in Iowa City, Iowa. Jim was raised alongside his sisters, Holly and Marsha. During his childhood, Jim's family lived in Derby, Chariton, and Des Moines. Jim graduated from Southeast Warren High School in 1964.
From 1966 until 1971, Jim served in the Army Reserves. On August 26, 1967, Jim was united in marriage to Linda Rhoads. The couple was blessed with two children, Laura and Loren. They raised their children in Lacona, Iowa.
Jim worked for South Central Coop for twelve years before taking a job at the Hy-Vee Distribution Center in Chariton. He worked for Hy-Vee in the warehouses and as a truck driver for thirty-four years before retiring in 2011.
Jim loved spending time in the great outdoors. He enjoyed mushroom hunting, camping, fishing, boating, and water skiing. He was a handyman and was capable of fixing just about anything. Jim was also active in his community and enjoyed his time as an EMT on the Lacona Fire Department. Above all else, Jim enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, Ethan and Owen.
Jim is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda; children: Laura Scott and Loren (Cristy) Scott; grandchildren: Ethan and Owen; sisters: Holly (Darl) Demichelis and Marsha Van Gundy; along with many relatives and friends.
Family received friends Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m., with a memorial service at 6:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Lacona. Memorials may be made to EveryStep Hospice of Knoxville or the Lacona Fire Department.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019