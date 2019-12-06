|
|
Jim See
Chariton - Jim See passed away peacefully with family by his side on December 4, 2019. Services will be Saturday, December 7th at 11:00 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton.
He grew up in Albia, Iowa and graduated from Albia High School in 1966. Following high school Jim attended Indian Hills for two years. He entered the Army in 1968, spending 3 years in Vietnam. Following the Army, Jim continued his military service in the National Guard in 1973. Jim's Guard service included tours in Desert Storm and Afghanistan. He served as a Chief Warrant Officer (CW4) until he retired in 2008.
He is survived by his wife, Denna of Chariton; children Steve (Samantha) Gray of Ames, Ed See and Cristi Walters of Chariton, TJ See and Mindy Molitor of Knoxville; grandchildren Ellie and Easton Gray, Miken See, Reece and Tye Sodders and Riley and Reid Walters; sister Janice (Richard) Jourdan, sister Tina Shaffer of Knoxville, and brother Brad (Tina) See of Knoxville.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Curly and Agatha; granddaughter, Jaelyn Macie Jo See; brothers, Roy and Roger See; and sisters: Elizabeth Culbertson, Kathy Maupin, and Phyllis Rosenboom.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019