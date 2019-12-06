Services
Pierschbacher Funeral Home
914 Roland Avenue
Chariton, IA 50049
(641) 774-2918
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Pierschbacher Funeral Home
914 Roland Avenue
Chariton, IA 50049
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim See
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim See

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jim See Obituary
Jim See

Chariton - Jim See passed away peacefully with family by his side on December 4, 2019. Services will be Saturday, December 7th at 11:00 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton.

He grew up in Albia, Iowa and graduated from Albia High School in 1966. Following high school Jim attended Indian Hills for two years. He entered the Army in 1968, spending 3 years in Vietnam. Following the Army, Jim continued his military service in the National Guard in 1973. Jim's Guard service included tours in Desert Storm and Afghanistan. He served as a Chief Warrant Officer (CW4) until he retired in 2008.

He is survived by his wife, Denna of Chariton; children Steve (Samantha) Gray of Ames, Ed See and Cristi Walters of Chariton, TJ See and Mindy Molitor of Knoxville; grandchildren Ellie and Easton Gray, Miken See, Reece and Tye Sodders and Riley and Reid Walters; sister Janice (Richard) Jourdan, sister Tina Shaffer of Knoxville, and brother Brad (Tina) See of Knoxville.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Curly and Agatha; granddaughter, Jaelyn Macie Jo See; brothers, Roy and Roger See; and sisters: Elizabeth Culbertson, Kathy Maupin, and Phyllis Rosenboom.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -