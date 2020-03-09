|
|
Jim Ver Huel
Omaha, NE - Jim Ver Huel, 74, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Private memorial graveside services will be at Resthaven Cemetery.
Jim was born and raised in Des Moines, IA. He worked for Northwestern Bell, moving throughout the Midwest to provide for his family. Jim was a very hard worker and took pride in doing things well, you likely could not find a more manicured lawn. He loved watching sports, especially football.
Jim was proceeded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara Ver Huel; daughter-in-law, Vivian Ver Huel; brother, Craig Ver Huel; and his parents, Dorothy Matalone and James Ver Huel. He is survived by his children, Matthew Ver Huel, Scott (Kathy) Ver Huel, and Sherri (Jason) Nielsen; and five grandchildren, Jordan, Ali, Ellen, Chloe, and Toby.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020