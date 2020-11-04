1/1
Jim Wilson
Jim Wilson

Johnston, IA - Jim Wilson passed from the arms of his children on earth to the arms of his daughter in heaven on Sunday, November 1st, 2020. Jim was born in Des Moines, IA to parents, Burton and Betty Wilson and brother, Mike Wilson on November 27th 1952. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1971 and earned a degree from DMACC as an Auto Parts Specialist. He built a long career with Gibbs-Cook Caterpillar, later to be known as Ziegler Caterpillar, and retired with Harrison Truck Center in 2018. In his free time he enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, golf, motorcycle trips, a cold beer, and spending time with his family and friends.

Jim's passing has reunited him with his father, Burt; mother, Betty; and daughter, Kelly. He is survived by his brother, Mike Wilson and wife Glenda; son, Eric Wilson and his wife, Kirbie Porter along with grandsons, Denton and Brooks; and daughter, Amy King and her husband, Brandon King along with grandson, Jackson.

A celebration of life will be planned for a later date in the spring, however, the family encourages all to remember Jim at this time in their own way. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the family for a future memorial in Jim's honor.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
