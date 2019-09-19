|
|
Jimmie D. Robbins
Altoona - Jimmie David Robbins, age 76, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Kavanagh on 56th surrounded by family. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue, Des Moines. A memorial service will take place at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at First Family Church, 317 SE Magazine Rd, Ankeny. Interment will follow at Norwalk Cemetery. Full obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 19, 2019