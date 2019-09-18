|
|
Jimmie F. Goodman
Des Moines - Jimmie Frank Goodman, 78, died Monday, September 16, 2019. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, September 20, at Windsor United Methodist Church in Des Moines. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery.
Jimmie was born August 8, 1941, in Osceola, IA to William "Bun" and Wilma (Foreman) Goodman. He grew up on a farm outside of Winterset, IA and after graduating from Macksburg High School he moved to Des Moines. Jimmie began working at Bankers Trust when he was just 17 years old and retired in 2005 after 47 years of service.
Jimmie met the love of his life, Susan Towers, at Bankers Trust. They were married 41 years before her passing in 2008. They were blessed with two daughters and lived their adult lives happily in their Des Moines home.
Jimmie served in the United States Army from 1964-1970. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran and was grateful to have had the opportunity to take an Honor Flight in 2017.
He loved to spend time at home either sitting on the deck, listening to the Hawkeyes on 1040 AM or watching his beloved game shows. He was a long time member of Windsor United Methodist Church and a supporter of all Veterans. Most recently, Jimmie enjoyed time spent walking at the Walnut Creek YMCA and daily lunches at the Northwest Community Center where he would win big at BINGO. But what Jimmie loved the most was spending time with his daughters, sons-in-law, and grandchildren.
Jimmie will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Kristen (Evan) Wyer of Ankeny and Michelle (Joe) Wehr of Blue Grass, IA; grandson Colin Wehr and granddaughters Jordan Wyer, Cora Wehr, and Payton Wyer; sisters, Dottie Jo (Stan) Mount of Lorimor, IA and Nancy Adams of Port Byron, IL; and many special nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 p.m. Thursday, September 19, at Iles-Westover Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to the Northwest Community Center or Windsor United Methodist Church. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 18, 2019