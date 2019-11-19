|
Jimmie Rinard, 75, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Friday, November 22, 2019 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home, Winterset Chapel. A visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday, November 21 at the funeral home, with family present to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery, Madison County. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation. Online condolence may be made to the family at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Jimmie Allen Rinard was born July 18, 1944, the son of Russell and Maxine Rinard. He graduated from Van Meter High School and served in the US Army during Vietnam. His marriage to Linda Haines took place on September 2, 1972 at the Van Meter Methodist Church.
He worked as a steel cutter for over thirty years. He was a homebody and liked being outside watching the birds and squirrels. Jimmie enjoyed bowling and played on a bowling league. He also liked playing cards with family, especially pitch. He loved to gamble, playing slots and especially liked the Double Diamond machine.
Jimmie is survived by his three children, David Rinard; Jill (Jared) Peacock, and Jarod Rinard all of Winterset; sister, Terri Bradshaw; six grandchildren, Ashley Rust, Chelsey Rinard, Britni Rinard, Jenna Peacock, Bailey Rinard, and Julia Peacock; and great-grandchild, Maddox Hebert.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Maxine; his wife, Linda; brother, Larry (Pete) Rinard; and sisters, Sharon Peters and Judy Rinard.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019