All Saints Catholic Church
650 NE 52nd Ave
Des Moines, IA 50313
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
650 NE 52nd Avenue
Des Moines, IA
Jimmy Dale Godfroy


1941 - 2020
Jimmy Dale Godfroy Obituary
Jimmy Dale Godfroy

Des Moines - Jimmy Dale Godfroy, 78, passed away on January 19, 2020, at Mercy Hospice in Johnston. He was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on June 13, 1941, the son of Esther and B.B. Godfroy.

Jimmy is survived by his loving wife, Susan Godfroy; children, Jay Godfroy, Megan Nealley, and Andrew Godfroy; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Joe Godfroy; as well as other loving relatives and many special friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Esther and Alan Lichty, sister Janice, and brother Gary.

Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at All Saints Catholic Church, 650 NE 52nd Avenue in Des Moines. A private family burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Jimmy.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
