Jimmy Joe Blanche
Jimmy Joe Blanche

In loving memory of my son, Jimmy Joe Blanche, 38, of Mauldin. He was born August 4th 1981, passed June 21, 2020. He was born in Germany, and grew up in Des Moines, Iowa, before settling in South Carolina eighteen years ago.

Athletic in nature, he enjoyed weightlifting, and playing hockey and baseball. Jimmy will be remembered for his loving nature and kind heart. Able to make friends everywhere he went, he was a fun-loving person who reveled in making people laugh. He was a welder by trade, but his true passion, the love of his life, was his daughter, Nadia.

Jimmy is survived by his mother, Deanie Privett (Michael); father, John Blanche (Carol Guetschow); daughter, Nadia Blanche; stepbrothers, Joshua and Allen Privett; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He will be greatly missed.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
