Jimmy "Jim" Murrell
1937 - 2020
Jimmy "Jim" Murrell

Des Moines - Jimmy "Jim" Murrell, 83, passed away November 12, 2020 at Every Step Kavanaugh House.

Jim was born January 24, 1937 in Des Moines to Eugene and Vivian Murrell. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp and later in the Iowa National Guard for a total of nearly 30 years. Jim married Frances McPherson in 1959. They enjoyed 60 years together before her passing in 2019. He loved Doo Wop Music, bird watching and bird houses and watching Westerns.

Jim is survived by his children, Vicki (Rick) Burchard, Susie (Brian) Murrell and James (Debbie) Murrell; grandchildren, Misty Stephenson, Kristina (Jeff) Hartzer, Amy Johnson, James (Shawna) Murrell and Kaitlyn Coffie; and 16 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances and his son, Michael Murrell.

Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. The family respectfully request all guests wear masks and practice social distancing.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Every Step Kavanaugh House in loving memory of Jim.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Kavanagh House, his nurse Sarah from Every Step Hospice as well as Julie Perkins and Tanya Behrens.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
NOV
21
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 13, 2020
Rest in peace
Richard Burchard
Son
November 13, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Richard Burchard
