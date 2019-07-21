Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Crestwood Baptist Church
3711 Forest Ave
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Crestwood Baptist Church
3711 Forest Ave
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy Parker


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmy Parker Obituary
Jimmy Parker

Altoona - Jimmy Jay Parker was born in Craig County Oklahoma September 26, 1929 to parents Arthur and Dott Marie Parker. He died July 18, 2019 in Altoona, Iowa. He went to see Jesus leaving his wife of 66 years Dorothy, daughter Brenda and son Craig. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Frank and Carl Parker.

Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Crestwood Baptist Church 3711 Forest Ave, Des Moines Iowa. There will be an hour visitation and luncheon prior. Grave side services will follow at Highland Memory Gardens 1 NE 60th Ave.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hamiltonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.