|
|
Jimmy Parker
Altoona - Jimmy Jay Parker was born in Craig County Oklahoma September 26, 1929 to parents Arthur and Dott Marie Parker. He died July 18, 2019 in Altoona, Iowa. He went to see Jesus leaving his wife of 66 years Dorothy, daughter Brenda and son Craig. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Frank and Carl Parker.
Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Crestwood Baptist Church 3711 Forest Ave, Des Moines Iowa. There will be an hour visitation and luncheon prior. Grave side services will follow at Highland Memory Gardens 1 NE 60th Ave.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hamiltonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on July 21, 2019