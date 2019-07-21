|
Jimmy Swinehart
Des Moines - James Patrick "Jimmy" Swinehart, age 61, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at his home in Des Moines.
Jimmy was born October 9, 1957 in Des Moines, Iowa to James Swinehart and Naomi (Swinehart) Speck. He enjoyed being with his family and friends, NASCAR, and collecting Hot Wheels and Hot Rods. Jimmy was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Cynthia Swinehart; daughter, Jessica (Souphanh Thongvan) Swinehart; son, Jason (Chris) Swinehart; mother, Naomi Speck; brother, David Swinehart; sister, Diana (Ed) Hughes; and his parrot and dogs.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Donald Swinehart; step-father, Donald Speck; sister-in-law, Susan F. Swinehart; niece, Denise A. Swinehart; grandparents; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, also at Hamilton's, and will conclude with burial at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the American Liver Foundation.
Published in Des Moines Register from July 21 to July 22, 2019