McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resthaven Cemetery
1934 - 2020
Des Moines - Jo Ann Hanover, 85, passed away peacefully at her home on May 7, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Resthaven Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Jo Ann was born on June 8, 1934 to George Taylor Sr. and Bernice Taylor McClintic in Grinnell, IA. She graduated from Des Moines Technical High School in 1953. Jo Ann spent 17 years working for the Iowa Senate as the Assistant to Majority/Minority Leader Michael Gronstal and Ted Anderson. She was previously employed at Leachman Lumber, Brenton Bank, and Drake University.

She was an active member of the community. Jo Ann served as board member for the Des Moines Neighbors, chairman of Merle Hay Association Revitalization Plan, vice president of Merle Hay Neighborhood Association, board member of FORCE-1 (Federation of Retired City Employees), and the high school class reunion planner.

Jo Ann is preceded in death by her husband, Norman Hanover; brother, George Taylor Jr.; and her parents.

She is survived by her three children, Gary (Carolyn) Hanover of Litchfield IL., Cindy (Mark) Welsh of Des Moines, IA., and Scott (Marla) Hanover of Kansas City, MO; brother, Charles (Marty) Taylor of Dade City, FL.; four grandchildren, Paul Hanover, Dustin Welsh, Alex Welsh, and Janine Hanover; and one great-grandchild, Avery Hanover.

Jo Ann's family would like to extend their thanks to Unity Point Home Care & Hospice for assisting Jo Ann.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her honor will be given directly to the front line workers that spent time helping Jo Ann in her final days, as well as other frontline hospice workers. Please make checks payable to power of attorney Cindy Welsh, Jo Ann's daughter.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 11 to May 13, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -