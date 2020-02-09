Resources
Jo Ann Kent Wonderlin

Urbandale - Jo Ann (Kent) Wonderlin, 84, of Waterloo formerly of Urbandale, passed away, Friday, February 7, 2020, in Waterloo.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. at the Iles-Westover Chapel in Des Moines. Services will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with burial following at the Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines.

Survivors include a son Brett Wonderlin, daughter Vicki Morlin, two grandchildren, Autumn and Bradly and a sister Glenda (Frederick) Jones.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020
