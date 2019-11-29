|
|
Jo Ann Tuttle
Norwalk - Services for Jo Ann Tuttle, 79, of Norwalk, IA, who passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 in Des Moines, will be held 7 p.m., Tuesday, December 3 at Grace Church, 4200 E. 25th Street, Des Moines, IA. Visitation will be held prior to services from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church. Graveside services will be held 10 a.m., Wednesday December 4 in the Wallace Cemetery, Wick, IA.
She is survived by her children, Jeff (Barb) Tuttle and Rhonda (Dan) Bruce; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Janet Lee Boozell.
Memorials may be given to Grace Church in her name to assist those fighting cancer. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019