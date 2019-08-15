Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
12:30 PM
Iowa Veterans Cemetery
Van Meter, IA
View Map
Jo Anne Wood Obituary
JO ANNE WOOD

Indianola - Jo Anne Wood, 86, of Indianola went home to be with her beloved Lord on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Westview Care facility in Indianola, Iowa. Services will be held 3 p.m., Sunday, August 18 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola, with visitation from 1:30 to 3 p.m., prior to service. Graveside services will be held 12:30 p.m., Monday, August 19 at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter, IA.

Jo Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Roger; father, Beryl Hickman, and mother Dorls Hickman; brother, Bill Hickman and sister, Anita Jane Osterquist. She is survived by her sister, Sharon Moon; brother, Dennis Hickman and half-sister, Debbie Hickman. She is also survived by her children: son, Craig (Janet) Wood; daughter, Cathy Culbertson; son, Michael (Jamie) Wood and daughter, Cindy (Ed) Morrison. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Memorials may be given in Jo Anne's name to Iowa Special Olympics or Iowa Regular Baptist Church Camp, Clear Lake, IA. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 15, 2019
