Resources
More Obituaries for Jo Diana
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo Diana

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jo Diana Obituary
Jo Diana

Des Moines - Jo Diana, 66, of Des Moines, Iowa passed away March 24, 2019, at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines.

There will be no services at this time. For condolences please visit: www.iowafuneralplaning.com.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Michael (Jo Blizzard) Patrick and Jackie Patrick and her pride and joy, her granddaughter, Grace Patrick-West all of Des Moines.

In death Jo rejoins her parents, William and Joyce and husband, James.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.