Jo Diana
Des Moines - Jo Diana, 66, of Des Moines, Iowa passed away March 24, 2019, at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines.
There will be no services at this time. For condolences please visit: www.iowafuneralplaning.com.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Michael (Jo Blizzard) Patrick and Jackie Patrick and her pride and joy, her granddaughter, Grace Patrick-West all of Des Moines.
In death Jo rejoins her parents, William and Joyce and husband, James.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 27, 2019