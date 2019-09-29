Services
Van Dyk-Duven Funeral Home
615 W 1st Street
Pella, IA 50219
641-628-2540
Resources
More Obituaries for Jo Harmeling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo Harmeling

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jo Harmeling Obituary
Jo Harmeling

Pella, Iowa - Ruth Joan (Vanderwal) Harmeling, passed away Thursday evening at Edencrest at the Legacy in Norwalk, IA surrounded by her family. Jo, wife of the late John W. Harmeling, is survived by four children: Bart Harmeling and Sue of Lake Chelan, Wash., Beth and Lance Seyer of Black Diamond, Wash., Jenny and Randy Messer of Norwalk, Ann and Dave Class of Wasilla, Alaska; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and sister, Trudy Glaman of Minneapolis, MN. Funeral services, Sunday, September 29 at 4:00 pm, Second Reformed Church, Pella, Iowa. Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00 pm

until service time at Second Reformed Church.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now