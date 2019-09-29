|
Jo Harmeling
Pella, Iowa - Ruth Joan (Vanderwal) Harmeling, passed away Thursday evening at Edencrest at the Legacy in Norwalk, IA surrounded by her family. Jo, wife of the late John W. Harmeling, is survived by four children: Bart Harmeling and Sue of Lake Chelan, Wash., Beth and Lance Seyer of Black Diamond, Wash., Jenny and Randy Messer of Norwalk, Ann and Dave Class of Wasilla, Alaska; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and sister, Trudy Glaman of Minneapolis, MN. Funeral services, Sunday, September 29 at 4:00 pm, Second Reformed Church, Pella, Iowa. Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00 pm
until service time at Second Reformed Church.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 29, 2019