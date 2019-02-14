Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Jo Jones
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Lutheran Church of Hope
West Des Moines, IA
Norwalk - Josephine "Jo" Jones, 86, passed away February 12, 2019 at her home surround by family. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, February 18, 2018 at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines. A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines with burial at Iowa Veterans Cemetery.

Jo was born March 29, 1932 in rural Milo, IA to Earnest and Flossie (Shives) Biddle

Memorial contributions may be directed to Meals from the Heartland or Lutheran Church of Hope. For the full obituary please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 14, 2019
