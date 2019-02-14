|
|
Jo Jones
Norwalk - Josephine "Jo" Jones, 86, passed away February 12, 2019 at her home surround by family. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, February 18, 2018 at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines. A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines with burial at Iowa Veterans Cemetery.
Jo was born March 29, 1932 in rural Milo, IA to Earnest and Flossie (Shives) Biddle
Memorial contributions may be directed to Meals from the Heartland or Lutheran Church of Hope. For the full obituary please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 14, 2019