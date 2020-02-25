|
Jo Lynne (Brown) Meskimen
Jo Lynne (Brown) Meskimen, 73, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020. A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 28th in the Chapel of Memories Cedar Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 4200 1st Avenue N.E., Cedar Rapids, IA. Following the visitation, the memorial service be held at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Cedar Memorial. At the conclusion of the gravesite service, the family will host a luncheon at the Cedar Memorial Family Center.
Jo Lynne was born on November 6, 1946 to Lyle and Bersha Brown of Cedar Rapids, IA. Jo Lynne was a graduate of Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School and the University of Iowa
Jo Lynne grew up in a Masonic family where she spent her teenage years as a member of the International Order of Rainbow for Girls. As an adult she became a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Malta Chapter.
Upon graduating from college, Jo Lynne embarked on a career in social work. She served in this role at many hospitals throughout Iowa; Sartori Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital, Des Moines General Hospital, Iowa Lutheran Hospital and Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
She married Robert "Bob" Meskimen on October 12, 1968 in Cedar Rapids, IA.
Jo Lynne was a passionate and loyal fan of University of Iowa Athletics. Bob and Jo Lynne were honored with the opportunity to be able to give back to the university that provided them so many wonderful memories, through an endowment scholarship, the "Robert and Jo Lynne Meskimen and Family Football Scholarship".
Jo Lynne is survived by her children, Jennifer (Elmer) Manzanares of Henderson, NV and Brent (Mary) Meskimen of North Liberty; grandchildren, Isabella Manzanares, Zachary Manzanares, Gianna Petrick, Tanner Meskimen, Carson Meskimen, Hayden Meskimen and Elsie Meskimen; sibling, Sandra Frericks (Don) of Eldridge, IA; children of the heart, Brad (Caron) Barron of Lewis Center, OH and their children, Cameron, Connor, and Lily. Jo Lynne was preceded in death by her husband Bob, her parents Lyle and Bersha Brown and many other beloved family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting all memorial contributions be given to The Fight with Flash Foundation. Please visit fightwithflash.org to donate and learn more about the courageous, inspirational and loving story of Austin "Flash" Schroeder.
#WinTheDay
