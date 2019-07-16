Services
Van Dyk-Duven Funeral Home
615 W 1st Street
Pella, IA 50219
641-628-2540
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
First Reformed Church
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Reformed Church
Pella, IA
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
First Reformed Church
Pella, IA
1925 - 2019
Pella - Johanna R. (Van Den Berg) Vos, passed away Saturday at The Cottages in Pella. Jo, wife of the late Melvin Vos, is survived by three children: Jerry D. Vos and Pat Skeffington of Minburn, IA, Kristen S. and Don Andre of Pella, Stuart M. and Barbara Vos of Pinehurst, NC; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Rev. John Van Den Berg of Pella. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 18 at 10 am. First Reformed Church, Pella, Iowa. Visitation will begin after 1 pm Wednesday with the family present

from 5 to 7 pm at First Reformed Church.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 16, 2019
