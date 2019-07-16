|
|
Jo Vos
Pella - Johanna R. (Van Den Berg) Vos, passed away Saturday at The Cottages in Pella. Jo, wife of the late Melvin Vos, is survived by three children: Jerry D. Vos and Pat Skeffington of Minburn, IA, Kristen S. and Don Andre of Pella, Stuart M. and Barbara Vos of Pinehurst, NC; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Rev. John Van Den Berg of Pella. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 18 at 10 am. First Reformed Church, Pella, Iowa. Visitation will begin after 1 pm Wednesday with the family present
from 5 to 7 pm at First Reformed Church.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 16, 2019