Joan Angeline Lien
Des Moines - Joan Angeline Lien, 90, passed away on February 25, 2019, at EveryStep - Kavanagh House. She was born in Minneapolis, MN on August 9, 1928, to Joseph and Irene Salzl.
Joan is survived by her son, David (Kathy) Lien; daughter, Shari (John) Olson; grandchildren, Sarah (Robert) Ball, Laura (Aaron) Lien-Schwartz, Ryan (Sarah) Olson, Jason (Emily) Olson, and Justin (Sonya) Olson; great-grandchildren, Jenna, Lizzie, Jackson, Bennett, Stella, Brenden, Bradan, Carter, and Kuper; sisters, Pasty (Herb) Running and Peggy Halvorson; as well as other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Robert T. Lien, and her parents, Joseph and Irene.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m., at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave. in Des Moines. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019, also at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 28, 2019