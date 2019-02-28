Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Lien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Angeline Lien


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joan Angeline Lien Obituary
Joan Angeline Lien

Des Moines - Joan Angeline Lien, 90, passed away on February 25, 2019, at EveryStep - Kavanagh House. She was born in Minneapolis, MN on August 9, 1928, to Joseph and Irene Salzl.

Joan is survived by her son, David (Kathy) Lien; daughter, Shari (John) Olson; grandchildren, Sarah (Robert) Ball, Laura (Aaron) Lien-Schwartz, Ryan (Sarah) Olson, Jason (Emily) Olson, and Justin (Sonya) Olson; great-grandchildren, Jenna, Lizzie, Jackson, Bennett, Stella, Brenden, Bradan, Carter, and Kuper; sisters, Pasty (Herb) Running and Peggy Halvorson; as well as other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Robert T. Lien, and her parents, Joseph and Irene.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m., at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave. in Des Moines. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019, also at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now