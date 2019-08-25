|
|
Joan Bishop
Ankeny - Joan Lee (Williams) Bishop, 83, of Ankeny, passed away peacefully at home on August 21, 2019, after a long illness.
Joan is survived by her husband Gene Bishop; children Rachel (Steve) Johnson of Ankeny, Robert (Sigrid) Bishop of Windsor Heights, Mark (Angie) Bishop of Waukee, James (Brenda) Bishop of Laredo, Texas, and Rebecca (Jeff) Nickel of Golden, Colorado; in addition to 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Joan was a registered nurse, working at Broadlawns, Blank Children's Hospital and Iowa State University Health Services throughout her career.
No services are planned. Please donate to your preferred charity in her memory.
Please leave your condolences for Joan at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 25, 2019