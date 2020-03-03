|
Joan Blohm
Carroll - Joan I. Blohm, age 87, of Carroll passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll surrounded by her family.
A celebration of Joan's life will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Carroll with Rev. Terry Plocher officiating. Inurnment will be in the Carroll City Cemetery followed by a reception at the Carrollton Center.
A visitation will be held at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll from 5 - 7 P.M. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll and online condolences may be left for the family at www.dahnandwoodhouse.com
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Joan's name to be applied to local healthcare charities. Memorials may be left at the funeral home or the church and may be made out to: The Joan Blohm Memorial Fund. Memorials may also be mailed to: Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home c/o Joan Blohm Memorial Fund, 705 N. Carroll St., Carroll, Iowa 51401.
Joan is survived by her husband of 68 years, Dr. William Blohm, of Carroll; three daughters: Deb Lowry (Mark) Castro Valley, CA, Diane Brower (Doug) of Carroll, and Beth McClelland (Mike) of Ada, MI; five grandchildren: Austin Brower (Brittany) of Waukee, IA, Adam Brower of Des Moines, IA, Jacob McClelland of Milwaukee, WI, Ryan McClelland of Ada, MI, and Hallie McClelland of Ada, MI; a sister Lucy Grove of Karnack, TX; two sisters-in-law: Peggy Wells of Dexter, IA, and Thelma Vazquez of Manhattan Beach, CA; and several nieces and nephews.
