Joan Bowles
Joan Bowles

Adel - Joan Marie Bowles, 87 of Adel, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2020 at Adel Acres Care Center of Alzheimer's disease. A Visitation, without family present, will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 am on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel in Adel. Following the visitation, the Funeral Home will depart to Oakdale Cemetery where there will be a graveside service with family present. The family requests that everyone attending the service wear a mask and abide with the social distancing guide lines of the CDC while at the graveside service.

Joan was born on February 11, 1933 to Ralph and Georgia Peitzman. She married Charles on March 30, 1952 in Dallas Center.

Joan was an RN at Mercy Hospital on the Oncology floor for 17 years. She was a woman of faith and spent many years if her retirement years volunteering at Adel United Methodist Church.

Her memory will be cherished by her son, Dennis (Rhonda) Bowles, Adel, IA; grandchildren, Jennifer (Doug) Cook, Johnston, IA, Angie Bowles, Adel, IA, and Vincent Long, Stuart, IA; and 7 great grandchildren; siblings, Faye Cassidy, West Des Moines, IA, Bonnie Harris, Longmont, CO, Dean (Judy) Peitzman, Mountain Home, AR, Robert (Christine) Peitzman, Huxley, IA and Dan (Jeff) Austin-Peitzman, Roanoke, TX; and several extended family members and friends.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; her son, Ervin and her parents.

Memorial contributions may be made out to the Bowles family to be given to AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue and Transport of De Soto at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com






Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
