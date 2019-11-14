|
|
Joan C Worzala
Des Moines -
Joan Corona Worzala, 84, of Des Moines went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 14, 2019. She passed away peacefully with her family by her side. A visitation lunch will be held at 12:30 pm, memorial service to follow at 1:30 pm on Sunday, November 17th, 2019 at Hope Lutheran Church in Des Moines (3857 E 42nd Street). An interment ceremony will be held at Iowa Veterans Cemetery at 12:30 pm on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in Adel, Iowa. Joan is survived by her husband, her two children Andrew (Ali) Worzala and Clarissa (Steve) Wagner, and two grandchildren Gabriel and Catalina. She was preceded in death by her sister Jean. Flowers will be welcomed at the church on Sunday, November 17th between 8 am and noon. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the church. Online condolences and memories of Joan are appreciated at www.ilescares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019