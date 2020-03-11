|
Joan Clay
Las Vegas - Joan Clay of Las Vegas, Nevada, formerly of Des Moines, passed away on March 8th, 2020, at her daughter and son-in-law's home in Las Vegas, due to complications from surgery. At her request no services will be held; her ashes will be interred at Evergreen Cemetery in Lineville, Iowa, at a later date.
Joan was born January 17, 1931, at home in rural Davis County, Iowa, the second child of Ora Franklin McDade and Bessie Maude (Leedom) McDade. She graduated from Moulton High School in 1948 and moved to Des Moines to attend American Institute of Business.
It was at AIB she met Joseph Clarence Clay, Jr. and they were married June 17, 1950, in her parent's living room. They spent their entire married life in Des Moines and from this union was born one child, a daughter, Diane Lynn (Clay) Williams.
Joan was a charter member and founder of New Hope United Methodist Church of which she was a proud member until her move to Las Vegas. Any memorials may be directed to: New Hope UMC, c/o Nancy Monthei, 4525 Beaver Ave, Des Moines IA 50310.
Family members that predeceased her include her parents, husband, sister, Catherine (McDade) Brooke, and brother, Donnie Wayne McDade.
Joan is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Jeff Williams of Las Vegas, and one grandson, Joseph Donald "J.D." Williams of Lakewood, Colorado. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, Joan (Ernie) Simpson, Dorothy (Bill) Stockman, Richard "Dick" (Dee) Vaughn, Peggy (Alan) Smalley, Susan Olive, Michael Ralph Clay, Mary Kaiser, Wilma (Van) Clay, Charles (Barb) Rockhold, Barb (Jerry) Street, Cliff (Peggy) Rockhold, Teresa (Stan) Caldwell, Ken (Linda) Rockhold, Mike (Norma) Rockhold and Tom (Janice) Rockhold.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020