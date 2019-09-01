|
|
Joan Coffey Sullivan
West Des Moines - Joan Coffey Sullivan, 88, passed away on August 27, 2019 at her home at Edgewater Retirement Community in West Des Moines, Iowa after a brief illness with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Plymouth Congregational Church, 4126 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa, followed by a reception. There will be a private burial service at the Iowa Veteran's Cemetery.
Joan was born on March 22, 1931 in Des Moines, Iowa to John Newton Coffey and Hettie Shirk Coffey. Joan was a life-long Des Moines resident and a proud Iowan. She met her husband, George W. Sullivan at Warren Harding Junior High and she and George were high school sweethearts. Joan graduated from East High School in 1949 and she and George were loyal to East High School throughout their lives. Joan attended William Woods College in Columbia, Missouri and Drake University where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Joan graduated from the Broadlawns School of Nursing in 1953.
On December 26, 1951, Joan married George W. Sullivan and they enjoyed over 67 years of marriage together. In the 1950's, Joan worked as an emergency room nurse at Broadlawns Hospital, and as a school nurse in the Ames public schools. After her children were grown, she worked as an emergency room nurse at Iowa Lutheran Hospital and at private medical offices.
Joan was a loyal and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved her family, collecting antiques and playing bridge with numerous friends in her three different bridge groups. Joan took pride in maintaining a spotless home and could make a bed like no one else. Joan and George lived in an older red brick home on 55th Street in the Waterbury neighborhood for almost 45 years with several of her children and grandchildren living within a block or two, allowing them to stop by easily. Joan was often one of the first in line at a good tag sale or estate sale, rising at 3:00 or 4:00 in the morning for the occasion. Travel was another love of Joan's and she had many wonderful trips including visits to China, Russia, Europe and many trips to the Caribbean. She loved being a nurse, whether at the emergency room, administering care to children in the neighborhood or to grandkids after an accident, or serving as a nurse for European travel abroad programs for high school students. After George's retirement, Joan and George enjoyed many sunny winters together at their home in Naples, Florida.
Joan was a member of Plymouth Congregational Church, a board member of BWA Foundation, and a member of the Des Moines Pioneer Club, Questers, PEO, and HD Art Club. Joan had a warm and caring nature, she was a wonderful "Grammy" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who loved her dearly, and was a friend to many.
Joan is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband, George W. Sullivan, her four children (all of the Des Moines area), Janie (Jim) Wine, Tom (Molly) Sullivan, Jack (Linda) Sullivan and Mary (Todd) O'Brien, her nine grandchildren, Carolyn Wine (Jackie Aanes), Sarah Wine (Joe) Katelman, Mary Wine (Eric) Schlehuber, Annie Sullivan, Kate O'Brien, John O'Brien, Barbie Sullivan, Meghan Sullivan and Susie Sullivan, and three great-grandchildren, Charlotte Katelman, William Katelman and Fritz Aanes-Wine. She was preceded in death by her parents and by her brother, John R. Coffey. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, sister-in-law, niece and nephews.
The family appreciates and extends a special thank you to the staff at Edgewater Healthcare Center and WesleyLife Hospice for the compassionate care provided to Joan.
In lieu of flowers, those who would like to honor Joan's memory may consider a donation to one of her favorite causes: the Plymouth Congregational Church Foundation, the Edgewater Good Samaritan Fund or the East High School Alumni Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 1, 2019