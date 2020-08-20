Joan EvansDes Moines - Joan Evans, 83, passed away on August 18, 2020 in her home at Edencrest at Riverwoods Assisted Living Facility.Joan Elizabeth Griffin was born to James and Lucille (Cochenet) Griffin on May 29, 1937 in La Crosse, Wisconsin. She attended school at Central High School in Red Wing, Minnesota and graduated with the class of 1955.On April 4, 1987 Joan was united in marriage to R. Wayne Evans and they remained in Des Moines. Joan worked at Principal Financial for many years. She was a member of the Fort Des Moines United Methodist Church, Southgate Order of Eastern Star, and the Red Hat Society.Joan loved animals and enjoyed many pets throughout her lifetime. She, along with her companion Charles Hutchinson, enjoyed cribbage games at the South Side Senior Center, watching sporting events, and dining at Crouse Café.Left to cherish Joan's memory is her daughter, Carla (Steve) Moyer of Overland Park, Kansas and the Charles Hutchinson family.In death, she rejoins her husband, R. Wayne Evans and parents, James and Lucille Griffin.Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 7601 Fleur Drive, Des Moines, Iowa 50321. Due to Covid-19, we ask that you follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Fort Des Moines United Methodist Church, South Gate OES or Hospice of the Midwest.