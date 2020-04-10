|
|
Joan Grandanette
Des Moines - A master storyteller with a steel-trap memory until her final days, Joan Grandanette passed away April 8, 2020, at the age of 91 and went straight to Heaven. She was born in Winterset, Iowa on March 2, 1929. Her life was full of stories worth telling.
Joan, daughter of Ernie and Ruby Lee, grew up with her three siblings in Shannon City and then Eldora, Iowa where she graduated from high school. Joan enjoyed being a lead singer in a band, The Velvet Tones. In 1946 Joan moved to Des Moines to attend Francois Beauty School. In 1952 she married Ross Grandanette and together they raised six children. After 60 years in the family home, Joan moved to Wesley Acres, where she lived independently and made many new friends.
Joan loved her family and friends. She enjoyed a good cup of coffee and cooking, especially Sunday dinners--she said she learned from Betty Crocker. Some of her favorite pastimes included reading books and the newspaper, watching Wheel of Fortune, listening to music from her era, laughing and living. Joan also loved traveling, especially to see her family and with their best friends Mary and Joe DeSio.
Joan is preceded in death by her husband Ross (1996) and her sister Judy Manship (2012). Joan is survived by her children: Beth Grandanette, Joe (Ting) Grandanette, Ross (Lori) Grandanette, Mary Kay (Mark) Gibson, Carol Grandanette (Curt Hollebrands), and Francie Grandanette (Shane Nichols). Joan is also survived by her grandchildren: Mary (Peter) McCarthy, Brian (Mandi) Heisterkamp, Chris (Molly) Heisterkamp, Jude Nichols, and Rosina Grandanette. Also surviving are her great grandchildren: Jack, Henry, and Annie McCarthy, Layna and Barron Heisterkamp, Cora and Oona Heisterkamp. Joan is also survived by her brother Richard Lee of Missouri and sister Joy Larson of California and many nieces and nephews who will cherish her memory.
Joan and her family want to thank all her friends and the staff at Wesley Acres, Taylor House, and Unity Point Hospice. Memorials in Joan's honor may be made to Wesley Acres Good Samaritan Fund, Unity Point Hospice, or St. Augustin's Catholic Church.
Due to the ten person gathering limit, Joan's rosary and funeral rites will be live-streamed on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, around 1:00 pm from Dunn's Chapel, 2121 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50312. A link will be shared shortly before 1:00 pm at the top of her obituary on the Iles Funeral Homes website www.IlesCares.com.
Interment at Glendale Cemetery will follow the funeral. A funeral mass is planned for a future date when it is safe for all to gather and celebrate her life.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020