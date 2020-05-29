Joan Johnson
Joan Johnson

St. Charles - Joan, 84, passed away on May 28, 2020.

She was part of a ladies group who met each month since high school to visit and have lunch.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband Jack; parents; sister, Patricia Burke; and brother, Thomas Burke.

Joan will be missed by her children: Cindy (Chris) Nehring, Jeff (Jane) Johnson, Wendy Johnson, and Mark (Mia) Johnson; and four grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to EveryStep Hospice.






Published in the Des Moines Register from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
