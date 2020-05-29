Joan JohnsonSt. Charles - Joan, 84, passed away on May 28, 2020.She was part of a ladies group who met each month since high school to visit and have lunch.Joan was preceded in death by her husband Jack; parents; sister, Patricia Burke; and brother, Thomas Burke.Joan will be missed by her children: Cindy (Chris) Nehring, Jeff (Jane) Johnson, Wendy Johnson, and Mark (Mia) Johnson; and four grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to EveryStep Hospice.