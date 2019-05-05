Services
Walter-Schroeder Funeral Home - Boone
609 Seventh St.
Boone, IA 50036
(515) 432-1922
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
703 Arden Street
Boone, IA
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
703 Arden Street
Boone, IA
Boone, Iowa - Joan Kay Galloway, daughter of Hazel Orel was born October 14, 1933 in South Dakota. She died May 2, 2019 at the Eastern Star Masonic Home Residence in Boone, Iowa.

Joan grew up in South Dakota and graduated from High School. On October 27, 1957, she was united in marriage to Walter "Bill" Galloway in Winner, South Dakota. They were the parents of one child John. They made their home in Boone, Iowa. Joan worked as a secretary during her career. She was a homemaker, a happy gardener and loved black and white cats. She was a very devoted mom.

She was very involved at the First United Methodist Church in Boone. She was part of the Sweet Adelines-Harmony Central Chorus. She rang bells and sang in the church choir. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Union Pacific Employees Club, Boone Welcome Wagon, and volunteered at the Boone Scenic Valley Railroad.

Joan is survived by her son John Galloway of Boone, Iowa; many nieces; nephews; other relatives; and many friends.

Funeral Services for Joan Galloway will be 11:00 am Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Boone, 703 Arden Street, Boone, IA with Rev. Doug Cue officiating. Interment will be at Linwood Park Cemetery, Boone, Iowa. The family will be present to greet friends 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are suggested to the family.

Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.schroederfuneral.com
Published in Des Moines Register on May 5, 2019
