Joan L. Johnston
Des Moines - Joan Lee (Neuzil) Johnston, 89 years, went to be with the Lord Friday, December 13, 2019, at Trinity Center at Luther Park, Des Moines Iowa. Joan was born to Paul Vincent (Doc) and Adah Neuzil on August 13, 1930 in Blairstown, Iowa. She met the love of her life at the age of 14, J Edward Johnston. They were married September 27, 1948. After raising 6 children and working over 30 years, Ed and Joan retired and spent their time following the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames, IA, fishing and traveling visiting family throughout the States.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, J Edward Johnston; her parents; brothers Gene and Jim Neuzil; and a son, Randall Alan. She is survived by children, Douglas William, OH, Constance Rae Johnston Arthur (Neil), AK, Laura Johnston Stevens (Ron), CO, Paul Edward (Cindy), IA and Nancy Johnston Wadle (Fred), IA; 14 grandchildren; and 33 great grandchildren.
In honoring our parents' request in celebrating over 74 years together, the family is planning a combined springtime memorial and graveside service. Please go to www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com to share your memories of Joan and to check for updates on the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Blairstown, IA 52209.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020