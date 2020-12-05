Joan L. Kellis-CumingsDes Moines - Joan L. Kellis-Cumings, age 89, passed from this life on November 29, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines. Joan was born on July 6, 1931 in Ponca City, Oklahoma to Marvin Monroe and Eula Ona Rambo (Stanton). Joan attended North High School. On September 21, 1950 she married Otho Dale Kellis. He preceded her in death on November 28, 1988. On July 28, 1990 she married Donald Keith Cumings. He preceded her in death on December 31, 2012.Joan worked at Des Moines Barrel & Drum Company from 1962-1975. She worked at Wellmark Blue Cross & Blue Shield from 1975 until her retirement in 1996. Joan was a long time member of Staves Memorial United Methodist Church where she served on many mission committees. She was a member NOBELLES. She enjoyed making a home for her family, serving large family meals on holidays, camping, NASCAR, Country Music, Dancing, and going to Texas in the winter.Joan will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Debbie (Terry) McGilvra of Des Moines, Mike (Karen) Kellis of Omaha, Nebraska, Dale Kellis of Des Moines, Richard (Marcie) Kellis both of Des Moines, and Larry Kellis (Jill) of Park City, Utah; 18 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren. Also surviving are two step-sons, Donald Cumings, Jr. of Ankeny, Iowa and William (Angie) Cumings of Norwalk; two step grandchildren; 2 step great grandchildren; 2 step great-great grandchildren; and brother Frank M. Tucker (Sarah) of Norfolk, Nebraska.Joan was preceded in death by her two loves; parents; and step-mother Velma Tucker.A public visitation will be held at Merle Hay Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, December 10 abiding by current public health restrictions. A private funeral service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Staves Memorial United Methodist Church.