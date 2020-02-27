Services
Martin-Mattice Funeral Home - EMMETSBURG
704 Grand Avenue
Emmetsburg, IA 50536
(712) 852-4823
Joan Martin
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Sigourney, IA
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Sigourney, IA
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Martin-Mattice Funeral Home
704 Grand Avenue
Emmetsburg, IA
Joan Marie Martin


1934 - 2020
Joan Marie Martin Obituary
Joan Marie Martin

Joan Marie Martin passed away Feb. 22, 2020 at her daughter's home in Scottsdale, AZ. She was born in Truro, IA, on June 18, 1934, to A.J. and Cecilia Daniel Smith. Joan married Richard A. Martin on June 25, 1955 at St. Elizabeth Church in Harper. They owned and operated Martin Funeral Home in Emmetsburg.

Preceded by her husband Richard "Dick" Martin. Joan is survived by her daughter Mary Jo; sister Jean Smith Gaertner; niece Senta and her husband Andy Plunkett and their children Eleanor, Matthew and Brennan; cherished cousins and extended family; godchildren Chuck Needham, David Spies, Drew Lewis, Julie Wrage; and many dear friends.

Funeral services, Fri., Feb. 28 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sigourney. Visitation, Fri., Feb. 28 from 10-11 a.m. at the church.

Mary Jo will also be hosting a memorial reception for Joan on Sat., Feb. 29, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg. All are welcome to attend. Arrangements by the Holm Funeral Home Sigourney, IA.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
