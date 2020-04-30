Services
Joan Stevenson Obituary
Joan Stevenson

Des Moines - Joan Irene Stevenson, 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Courtyard Estates in Bondurant.

Joan is survived by her son, John (Ronie) Stevenson, daughter-in-law, Barb Stevenson, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Sylvia Eyer, husband, Jim Stevenson, son, Mike and daughter, Cathy.

Private family burial was held at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Des Moines. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020
