Joan Von Stein
Altoona - Joan Von Stein, 86, of Altoona, Iowa passed away unexpectedly October 26, 2019 at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines.
Joan Irene Grant was born April 17, 1933 in Taintor, Iowa, the daughter of Glen and Mildred Grant. The family moved to Bondurant in 1945, and she graduated from Bondurant-Farrar High School in 1951. She received a teaching certificate from Grandview College and taught for two years at Mitchellville Elementary. She married Leon Madison Von Stein on June 26, 1955 and they spent two years in Denver before returning to Bondurant in 1957. While raising children, she dedicated her time to her home and family. Later in life, she was employed at the Farm Service Agency in Ankeny, where she worked until her retirement in 1996.
She was a member of the Bondurant Christian Church, Christian Women's Fellowship (CWF), and American Legion Auxiliary Unit #396. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, college sports and pro baseball - but most important were her family, faith and community.
She is survived by Leon, her loving husband of 64 years, son Doug (Van) of Lewisville, Texas and daughter Laurie of Parkville, Missouri; grandsons Kevin Tran and Casey and Michael Von Stein; brothers Den (Susan) Grant of Charles City, Rick (Paula) Grant of Waverly, Randy (Lori) Grant of Des Moines, and sister-in-law Susanne Elson of Clive. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ron Grant.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 2nd at the Bondurant Christian Church, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Lunch will follow the service in the church fellowship hall and burial will take place at 1 p.m. at the Bondurant Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Bondurant Christian Church, CWF Camp Fund or Bondurant Public Library.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019