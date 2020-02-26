|
|
Joann B. (Milburn) Jensen
Des Moines - Joann B. (Milburn) Jensen, 86 years old, passed away on February 23, 2020 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 28 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines, IA. The funeral service will be held Saturday, February 29 at 10:30 am at Grace Lutheran Church, 3010 52nd Street in Des Moines. Interment will be at the Masonic Cemetery in Des Moines.
Joann was born in Flint, Michigan on March 18, 1933, daughter of Boyd and Iona (Sanders) Milburn. Joann grew up in Michigan and Illinois, her family moved often following her father's career in the automobile industry. After high school graduation in Flint, MI, she continued her education at Northwestern University. Joann met her husband of 62 years, William "Bill" Jensen, when Bill attended General Motors Institute of Technology. They were married on May 23, 1953 and moved to Des Moines, Iowa to start their life together.
Joann was devoted to her family. She supported Bill in his life's work at Crescent Chevrolet and his involvement in the Shriners. She attended as many events as possible, to watch her loved ones play ball, swim and perform at their varied interests. Joann has always been active at her church. It was important to her, that she raise her children in the church and to have faith in our Lord, Jesus Christ. She was a great organizer and very generous. Joann volunteered for over 50 years at Iowa Lutheran Hospital and for 25 years installing Lifelines. She was always active, either at Hyperion Golf & Country Club, bowling or playing cards, especially bridge.
She is survived by her children, Sherrie (Steve) Richey, Bill Jr. (Marti) Jensen, Julie (Dennis) McGowan and Jim (Amy) Jensen; grandchildren, Jess (Carla) Richey, Laura Jensen, David Richey, Scott Jensen, Kevin McGowan, Emily McGowan (Corey Jordan), Erica Jensen, Anders Jensen, Dane Jensen and Roy Jensen; great-grandchildren, Kaisa, JJ, Zander, Roman and Aiden. Joann was proceeded in death by her husband, parents, and brother Jim Milburn.
Joann's family would like to thank her entire team of caregivers and doctors, including the staff at Scottish Rite Park, Iowa Methodist Medical Center Powell 3 and Iowa Lutheran Hospital ICU and Emergency Department.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the , Grace Lutheran Church or Iowa Lutheran Hospital. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020