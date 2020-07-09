1/1
JoAnn Elizabeth Boswell
1939 - 2020
JoAnn Elizabeth Boswell

Waukee - JoAnn Elizabeth Boswell, 81, passed away July 8, 2020 of natural causes. Please join the family at the graveside service on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at McDivitt Grove Cemetery, 7001 Meredith Drive in Urbandale, IA.

JoAnn was born April 28, 1939 to Erna (Otken) and Robert McVay. She graduated from Greenfield High School and worked for Continental Western until her retirement. JoAnn was a great Mom, a hard-worker and an excellent provider. She was very involved with her church, Gloria Dei Lutheran, and also a member of the choir. JoAnn loved reading, baking, music and animals. In her retirement, she treasured time spent in Arizona.

She will be greatly missed by her children, John (Sue) Boswell and Beth (Scott) Bezdicek; her grandchildren, Cole (Jordain) and Andy (Jenny) West; great-granddaughter, Tatum; nephews, Tim and Pat McVay; and sister-in-law, Marlene McVay. JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Boswell; her parents; and brother, Bob McVay.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Heart Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Graveside service
10:00 AM
McDivitt Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
