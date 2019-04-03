Services
Ochiltree Funeral Service & Aftercare
1823 N. John Wayne Dr.
Winterset, IA 50273
(515) 462-4080
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Winterset, IA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Winterset, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnn Barker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnn Ellen Barker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JoAnn Ellen Barker Obituary
JoAnn Ellen Barker

Winterset - JoAnn died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at West Bridge Care and Rehab in Winterset; she was 68.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 5 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Winterset, with a visitation at the church one hour prior, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in the Winterset Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family and online condolences can be left at ochiltree.com.

JoAnn is survived by her husband, Richard Barker of Winterset; two sons, Charles (Kelly) Boettger of Washington D.C.; Jim (Harmony) Haines, Jr. of Des Moines; four grandchildren; siblings, Helen Wiedman, John (Nancy) Wiedman, Judy Van Horn, Beverly Maxwell, and Kathy (Randy) Jones; sister-in-law, Shirley Wiedman; extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mildred Wiedman; three sisters, Rose Rinkert, Dorothy Bear, and Edith Jacobs and a brother, Glen Wiedman.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now