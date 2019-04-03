|
JoAnn Ellen Barker
Winterset - JoAnn died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at West Bridge Care and Rehab in Winterset; she was 68.
A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 5 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Winterset, with a visitation at the church one hour prior, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in the Winterset Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family and online condolences can be left at ochiltree.com.
JoAnn is survived by her husband, Richard Barker of Winterset; two sons, Charles (Kelly) Boettger of Washington D.C.; Jim (Harmony) Haines, Jr. of Des Moines; four grandchildren; siblings, Helen Wiedman, John (Nancy) Wiedman, Judy Van Horn, Beverly Maxwell, and Kathy (Randy) Jones; sister-in-law, Shirley Wiedman; extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mildred Wiedman; three sisters, Rose Rinkert, Dorothy Bear, and Edith Jacobs and a brother, Glen Wiedman.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 3, 2019