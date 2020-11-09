1/1
JoAnn Erpelding
JoAnn Erpelding

Des Moines - JoAnn Erpelding, age 80 of Des Moines formerly of St. Joe, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Mercy One in Des Moines. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 1:30 PM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joe with Rev. Mike Erpelding celebrating. Masks are required for Mass. Services will be live streamed on Lentz Funeral Home's Facebook page. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in St. Joe. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Lentz Funeral Home in Algona.

JoAnn attended the American Institute of Business in Des Moines and graduated in 1960. JoAnn worked in the accounting department for Robinson Wholesale in Des Moines and Western Securities in Des Moines. She was a financial officer for Scandia Savings. In 1979, JoAnn obtained her Realtor License. She served as a Realtor for Realty Xperts, Inman Realty, First Realty / Better Homes & Garden. JoAnn always maintained her Realty license and never retired.

JoAnn was a member of All Saints Parish in Des Moines, Red Hat Society, Alpha Iota Sorority and Southside Senior Center. She loved attending and volunteering at the Iowa State Fair for over 40 years, Hoyt Sherman, the Civic Center of Des Moines and the Des Moines Community Playhouse.

Condolences may be left at www.lentzfuneralhome.com




Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Lentz Funeral Homes
403 E Mcgregor St
Algona, IA 50511
(515) 295-2622
