Grimes - Joann F. Klingaman 77, passed away at her home in Grimes, surrounded by her family on February 5th, 2019. She was born on February 16, 1941, in Altamont, Missouri.

Joann was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed more than anything spending time with her family. Her best qualities were her sense of humor and her ability to make people laugh. Her daughter Cindy was her best friend and partner in crime. She will be dearly missed.

Joann is preceded in death by her husband, Bruce, and mother, Delores Head. She is survived by her sons Roger Gustafson, Rick (Teresa) Gustafson, and daughter Cindy Latcham (Brian Pettiecord.) Grandchildren Lindsey (Justin) Powers, Erica (Ben) Lee, Tyler, Kyle, and Emily Gustafson. Her great-grandchildren Mason, Tanner, and Olivia Powers and Evie and Ella Gustafson.

Joann will be cremated and a private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 8, 2019
