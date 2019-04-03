Resources
- - Joann Gabriel, age 86, passed away on March 21, 2019 at Care Initiatives in Montezuma. She was born April 24, 1932 to Joseph and Thelma McVay. She was a 1949 graduate of New Sharon High School. Joann worked at Brownells for a period of 36 years. She is survived by her 3 children: Mike (Sue) Gabriel, Lori (Todd) Walter, Russell (Lisa) Gabriel, 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She loved dogs and horses, coffee breaks with friends, garage sales, casinos and spending time with family. She was truly loved and will be greatly missed. As per Joann's wishes, her body has be cremated and a private family memorial service will be held at a later date. All memorials will be directed to PALS Animal Rescue.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 3, 2019
