JoAnn (Jones/Eilbert) Hesse



Des Moines - Friends & family of Joann Hesse aka Auntie Jo, EZONDI & Too Much Stuff - Our hearts are heavy informing you, Joann, 79, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020. The outpouring of love and support from so many, many of you, we will be forever grateful. Services will be held at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway with visitation Monday, September 14 from 5 - 7 p.m. and the funeral service to follow at 7:00 pm. Burial will take place at Avon Cemetery on the following day. Full obituary to follow next Sunday.









