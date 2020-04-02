|
|
JoAnn M. Bianchi
Des Moines - JoAnn Marie Bianchi, 84, Des Moines, Iowa, died Monday, March 30, 2020 at Journey Senior Living Center in Ankeny, Iowa. JoAnn was born November 17, 1935 in Des Moines to Victor & Lucy (Ballantini) Yori.
'Nonie' was loved by her grandchildren. She called them on their birthdays, hosted fashion shows, impromptu parties, and Sunday dinners consisting of homemade Italian food.
She was preceded in death by husband, Robert Bianchi; parents Victor & Lucy Yori; and brother, Larry Yori. She is survived by daughter Tami (Dave) Enos; sons Tim (Becky), Tony (Rhonda), Tom (Andrea), and Troy (Dee) Bianchi; 26 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and one sister, Rita (Gary) Cunconan.
Memorials in JoAnn's honor may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic School, 2107 E 33rd St, Des Moines, IA 50317or to the Fisher Center For Alzheimer's Research Foundation www.alzinfo.org.
Due to the 10 person gathering limit, all of JoAnn's services will be private. Her rosary & funeral rites will be livestreamed on Friday, April 3, 2020, around 12:00 pm. A link will be shared shortly before 12:00 pm at the top of her obituary on Iles Funeral Homes website. www.IlesCares.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020