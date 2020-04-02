Services
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
Service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
live streamed - A link will be shared shortly before 12:00 pm at the top of her obituary on Iles Funeral Homes website
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnn Bianchi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnn M. Bianchi


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoAnn M. Bianchi Obituary
JoAnn M. Bianchi

Des Moines - JoAnn Marie Bianchi, 84, Des Moines, Iowa, died Monday, March 30, 2020 at Journey Senior Living Center in Ankeny, Iowa. JoAnn was born November 17, 1935 in Des Moines to Victor & Lucy (Ballantini) Yori.

'Nonie' was loved by her grandchildren. She called them on their birthdays, hosted fashion shows, impromptu parties, and Sunday dinners consisting of homemade Italian food.

She was preceded in death by husband, Robert Bianchi; parents Victor & Lucy Yori; and brother, Larry Yori. She is survived by daughter Tami (Dave) Enos; sons Tim (Becky), Tony (Rhonda), Tom (Andrea), and Troy (Dee) Bianchi; 26 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and one sister, Rita (Gary) Cunconan.

Memorials in JoAnn's honor may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic School, 2107 E 33rd St, Des Moines, IA 50317or to the Fisher Center For Alzheimer's Research Foundation www.alzinfo.org.

Due to the 10 person gathering limit, all of JoAnn's services will be private. Her rosary & funeral rites will be livestreamed on Friday, April 3, 2020, around 12:00 pm. A link will be shared shortly before 12:00 pm at the top of her obituary on Iles Funeral Homes website. www.IlesCares.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -