JoAnn "Jodie" McKay
Waukee - Jodie's family and friends will honor and remember her powerful presence in their lives on Friday, April 5, 2019. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines, from 3:00 to 5:00 P.M. with a time of sharing at 5:00 P.M. Private burial will take place at Pine Hill Cemetery.
Jodie died on March 9, 2019, at The Village at Legacy Pointe in Waukee. She was born on January 9, 1926, in Rock Rapids, Iowa, to Sylvester and Christena Pettengill, one of six children. Her brother, Roscoe, who just celebrated his 101st birthday and still lives in Rock Rapids, is now the only surviving member of that family; he will miss her phone calls and visits.
Jodie's family describes her as loving and generous, with a zest for life. Her caring nature led her into nursing. She graduated from the University of Iowa School of Nursing in 1947 and spent nearly 30 years nursing in Rock Rapids, Iowa City, and Des Moines Lutheran Hospital. She was chosen Iowa Lutheran Hospital's Goodwill Ambassador in 1984 and Nurse of the Year for Iowa's District Seven of the Iowa Nurses Association in 1985.
In 1949, Jodie married Herbert Anderson. They became the parents of three daughters: Sherry, Christine, and Elizabeth. Jodie and Herb were faithful partners until his death in 1979. Together, they provided a home filled with love, music, and books. Summer sail boating at Clear Lake was one of the family's favorite pastimes. Jodie and Herb were wonderful role models for their three daughters and sent them into adult life with the skills they needed to be successful in their careers.
In 1987, Jodie married Roy McKay. She welcomed Roy's three daughters, Janet, Cindy, and Valerie, knowing exactly how to smoothly combine two families. With a twinkle in her eye, she often introduced herself as the mother of six daughters! Roy and Jodie enjoyed 25 years of marriage before Roy's death in 2012. Together they were spirited, fun-loving, and energetic. They loved biking, swimming, hiking, cross-country skiing, and especially dancing. For quite a few years, they participated in the Iowa Senior Games. They traveled whenever they could and took several trips to Europe. Jodie lovingly cared for Roy in his final years as he struggled with Alzheimer's Disease.
Jodie's daughters and their partners will miss her greatly: Sherry Robinson, Christine and Jonathan Golden, Elizabeth Anderson and Michael Buckwalter, Janet Cox and Steve Gellis, Cindy Pechman and George Grove, Valerie and Scott Chaloud. The grandchildren who loved her include, Justin Barlow, Simon Golden, Nathan Golden, Qinqin Yin, Heather Cox, Brooke Blasingame, Erin Hall, and Justin Cox. The great-grandchildren who will hear stories of her include: Amelia, Jacob, Tyler, Ronan, Abby, Hayden and Emily.
Jodie was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, nurse, friend, community and church volunteer, PTA president, athlete, hostess, seamstress, cook, gardener, dancer, and purveyor of spunkiness. Hers was a life well lived. To honor her memory, donations may be made to the () or to First Unitarian Church of Des Moines.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 31, 2019