JoAnn Meyer
Des Moines - JoAnn Meyer, 83, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at her home. Visitation will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street, Des Moines, Iowa. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. also at the funeral home.
She is survived by her loving husband, Dean; children, Rick Meyer, Shelly (Nick) Bosovich, and Scott (Nicole) Meyer; and numerous grandchildren.
JoAnn is preceded in death by her parents, siblings and daughter, Kelly.
She touched many lives and we will all miss her.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in memory of JoAnn.
Published in Des Moines Register from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019