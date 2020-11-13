JoAnn R. Mack
Dallas Center - JoAnn Royer Mack, 88, of Dallas Center, Iowa, passed away November 11, 2020 in her home, surrounded by family. She was born February 4, 1932 in Perry, Iowa. She was united in marriage to Harold Mack on August 16, 1959.
JoAnn grew up in the Adel, Iowa community graduating from Adel High School in 1949. She continued her education at McPherson College in Kansas and graduated in 1953.
After college, she moved back to Iowa and began her teaching career at Hillis Elementary in the Des Moines Public Schools as a 2nd grade teacher. She continued her education during summer breaks by taking graduate classes in Greeley, Colorado. She also volunteered at Brethren Service Center in New Windsor, Maryland where she first met Harold Mack. JoAnn and Harold reconnected a few years later at the 1958 Church of the Brethren Annual Conference in Des Moines. They married the next year and settled in Des Moines. They became parents of twins, Jim and Kathy in 1964 followed by twins, Susan and Carol three years later. They purchased a farm in rural Dallas Center in 1969 and she resided there until her death.
JoAnn spent her life devoted to her marriage, her children and grandchildren. The importance of family was the center of her life, from childhood Sunday dinners at aunts and uncles' homes, through raising of her children and the love of her grandchildren. She and Harold connected with the extended family through many visits near and far.
JoAnn was a lifelong member of the Panther Creek Church of the Brethren, rural Adel, where she served in many capacities including Sunday school teacher, youth leader, deacon, and church historian. She spent 10 years as Northern Plains District treasurer and district board member. She enjoyed her cats, creating her children's wardrobes at the sewing machine, quilting, puzzles, genealogy research, travel and competitive family game nights around her dining room table. She found support in the Des Moines charter of the Mother of Twins Club. She was a member of the Dallas Center Women's Club and the Dallas Center Chapter of Questers in later years.
JoAnn is survived by her four children: James (Suellen) Mack of Elgin, IL, Kathryn Mack of Rochester, MN, Susan (Gary) Mack-Overla of Dallas Center, IA and Carol (Mike Sawyer) Mack of Leesburg, VA; grandchildren: Anna and Rachel Overla, Morgan Mack Sawyer, Leah and Jenna Mack; brother, Doyle (Maxine) Royer and sister-in-law, Nancy Mack. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; her parents, David L. "D.L." Royer and Anna Mae Emmert Royer and her brothers-in-law, John (Gail) Mack and Donald Mack.
An outdoor celebration of life service will be held at 11am, Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Panther Creek Church of the Brethren. Interment will be at the Panther Creek Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Panther Creek Church of the Brethren or "Brethren Press" the Church of the Brethren's publishing house. For those unable to attend, the funeral will be livestreamed. A link will appear (15 minutes prior to the funeral) on JoAnn's obituary page at www.IlesCares.com
