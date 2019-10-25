|
|
JoAnn Zimmerman
West Des Moines - Iowa's first woman Lieutenant Governor, JoAnn Zimmerman, passed away on October 22, 2019 at the age of 82 from complications related to pulmonary fibrosis. She died peacefully, surrounded by her family. Upon her death, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds ordered that flags be flown at half-mast for two days in JoAnn's honor, and the Des Moines Register profiled her life at https://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/news/politics/2019/10/22/jo-ann-zimmerman-iowas-first-female-lieutenant-governor-dies-82/4068135002/
JoAnn is survived by her husband, Tom, West Des Moines; son, Andy (Kim), Marietta, Georgia; daughter, Lisa (Dick) Giudici, Clive; son, Don (Sally) Omaha, Nebraska; son, Ron (Maribel), San Antonio, Texas; daughter, Beth (Rob) Boland, Dover, Massachusetts; two "special" daughters, Stella Maggio, Byram, New Jersey and Diana (Mohammed) Inanlou, Mashad, Iran; 20 grandchildren; sister, Sandra Cullen, Las Cruces, NM; and a brother, Jim (June) McIntosh, McKinney, TX.
Visitation will be held on November 25, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. and memorial services on November 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., both to be held at the First Christian Church in Des Moines.
In memory of JoAnn, please contribute to Planned Parenthood of Iowa, or the First Christian Church in Des Moines. For complete obituary and on-line condolences please visit www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019