Services
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel
735 S. 14th
Adel, IA 50003
(515) 993-4240
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel
735 S. 14th
Adel, IA 50003
Prayer Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel
735 S. 14th
Adel, IA 50003
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
Adel, IA
Joanne Lienemann Obituary
Joanne Lienemann

Des Moines (formerly of Adel) - Joanne Lienemann, 89, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Kavanagh House in Des Moines, IA.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church in Adel with burial following at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Van Meter. Family will greet friends Friday, December 6th at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel in Adel from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m with memory sharing time at 6:30 pm and a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Faith Lutheran Church, ADM Scholarship Foundation or the Kavanagh House.

Arrangements are being handled by Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel in Adel. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
